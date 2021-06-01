Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 18,830 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 226.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AIR opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.15 and a beta of 1.78. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

