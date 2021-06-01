Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 5,730 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 211.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after buying an additional 72,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

