Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

