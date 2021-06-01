Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

