Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,928 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

