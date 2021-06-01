Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 156.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

