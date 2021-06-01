Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,700 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 366.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ARW opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

