Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 320.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

NYSE:BA opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.05.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

