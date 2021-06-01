Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $600,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

