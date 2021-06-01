Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

