Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

HP opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.