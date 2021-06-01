CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

CURI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 427,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $697.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.29.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

