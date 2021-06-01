CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.
CURI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 427,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $697.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.29.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
