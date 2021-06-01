CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.51 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CyberOptics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

