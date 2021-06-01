Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $11.02 million and $1.11 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $897.46 or 0.02497047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009957 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,278 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

