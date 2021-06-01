D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 5,222 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

