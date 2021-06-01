D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,278 shares of company stock worth $4,734,958 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

