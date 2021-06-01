D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 518 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 240,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 294,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 93,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

