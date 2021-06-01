Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.73

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.73 and last traded at $95.51, with a volume of 22377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect that Daimler AG will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

