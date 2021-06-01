Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,112 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

ICF traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 75,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

