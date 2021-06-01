Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.94 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,273. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $377.08 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

