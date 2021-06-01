Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $15.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,488. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.