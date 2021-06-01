Dakota Wealth Management Sells 15,557 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

