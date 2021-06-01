Dakota Wealth Management Sells 8,713 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 90,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,735. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

