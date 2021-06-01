Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $248.89 and last traded at $249.45. 16,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,136,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

The company has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

