Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 29th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.