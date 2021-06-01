Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 29th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

