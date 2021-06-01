Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.27. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

