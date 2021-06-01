David Hathorn Buys 1,886,875 Shares of Kore Potash plc (ASX:KP2) Stock

Kore Potash plc (ASX:KP2) insider David Hathorn purchased 1,886,875 shares of Kore Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,981.88 ($12,129.91).

David Hathorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, David Hathorn 23,056,653 shares of Kore Potash stock.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

