Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.37. 22,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.03 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

