Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 793 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.50. 53,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,273. The company has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.88 and its 200 day moving average is $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.08 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.