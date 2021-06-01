Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

