Davidson Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

URI stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.90. 12,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.58 and its 200-day moving average is $282.91. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.39 and a 12 month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

