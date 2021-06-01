Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.92. The stock had a trading volume of 72,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,042. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

