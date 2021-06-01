Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,863 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. 217,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.