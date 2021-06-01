Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $238.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

