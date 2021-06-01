Davis R M Inc. Sells 358 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $393.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.03 and its 200-day moving average is $375.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

