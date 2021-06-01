Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 372.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

