Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 80.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $335.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $181.31 and a one year high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.