DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $567,753.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00293084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00189583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.01030615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,668,561 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.