Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.90.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

