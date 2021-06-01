Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $32.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.46.

HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

