Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.82 ($17.44).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Tuesday. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.72 and a 200-day moving average of €13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

