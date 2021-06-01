Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €61.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.71 ($66.72).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €55.80 ($65.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.20. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.