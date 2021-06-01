Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.