Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

