Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 4,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

