Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 4.9%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.08. 889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $553.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.23.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
