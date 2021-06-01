Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 4.9%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.08. 889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $553.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.