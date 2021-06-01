DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0029

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $23,398.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.02 or 0.00704164 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,043,736,139 coins and its circulating supply is 4,896,440,348 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

