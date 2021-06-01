Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.94 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

