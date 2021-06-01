Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.34 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.24% of Preformed Line Products worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.