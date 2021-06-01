Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.19 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinterest by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,736,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,931 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Pinterest by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $1,098,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,032 shares of company stock worth $55,054,314 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

